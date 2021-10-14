DBE set to launch National Schools Hygiene Programme

Thursday, October 14, 2021

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) will tomorrow launch the National Schools Hygiene Programme (NSHP) and kick-start the extended Hand Hygiene Programme at Zimasa Primary School in Langa, Cape Town.

The department’s implementation of the National School Hygiene Programme is an initiative supported by Unilever through its brands Lifebuoy, Mentadent P and Domestos.

“This programme involves a 21-day behaviour change intervention in class regarding the washing of hands with soap, brushing of teeth with a toothbrush and toothpaste, and proper cleaning of school toilets,” the department said in a statement.

The Deputy Director-General of Care and Support in Schools, Dr Granville Whittle, will deliver the keynote address at the launch.

Global Handwashing Day is globally celebrated on October 15 each year. It is a campaign to motivate and mobilise millions around the world to wash their hands with soap at critical times.

The 2021 Global Handwashing Day is commemorated under the theme, ‘Our Future is at Hand – Let's Move Forward Together’.

The department said that the Western Cape province will pioneer the implementation of the Extended Hand Hygiene Programme.

“Grade 1 educators and peer educators have received training on NSHP and Extended Hand Hygiene Programme in preparation for the implementation after its launch, which is on Global Hand washing Day,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

