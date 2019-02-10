DBE to launch game changer for early childhood development

Sunday, February 10, 2019

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce a new initiative to influence early childhood development (ECD) across Africa.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the Lego Foundation, the Department of Basic Education and the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), will make the announcement during a media briefing in Tshwane on Monday.

The announcement of the initiative comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that the South African government would move ECD from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Basic Education.

The President also announced that it would now be compulsory for children to attend ECD for two years before going to Grade R. He said this is essential to equip children to succeed in education, work and in life, as it is possibly the single most important factor in overcoming poverty, unemployment and inequality. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Gambling winnings to be taxed 15%

7833 Views
16 Jan 2013

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

25942 Views
08 Dec 2018

Security officers to get salary increase

85197 Views
17 Sep 2018

Police portfolio committee to evaluate anti-gang strategy

161 Views
10 Feb 2019

MPs to debate SONA

108 Views
10 Feb 2019

Five suspended over irregular William Nicol road tender

69 Views
10 Feb 2019