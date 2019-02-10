DBE to launch game changer for early childhood development

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce a new initiative to influence early childhood development (ECD) across Africa.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the Lego Foundation, the Department of Basic Education and the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), will make the announcement during a media briefing in Tshwane on Monday.

The announcement of the initiative comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that the South African government would move ECD from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Basic Education.

The President also announced that it would now be compulsory for children to attend ECD for two years before going to Grade R. He said this is essential to equip children to succeed in education, work and in life, as it is possibly the single most important factor in overcoming poverty, unemployment and inequality. – SAnews.gov.za