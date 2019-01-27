Day 2 of voter registration off to a smooth start

Among those that took their time out on a Sunday to go register was 42-year-old Milnerton resident Ryan Allen, who said he will be casting his vote for the first time in this year’s polls.

Allen, who said voting was an important part of shaping the future of the country, said his vote was delayed by the fact that he took time to resolve identity challenges that have troubled him since he was 16-years-old.

But despite this, and after finally getting a smart ID card last year, he will be joining many other citizens, most of them half his age, to vote for the first time when the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) administers this year’s general elections, which are expected to take place in May.

Said Allen: “My advise for people who haven’t registered yet, please come register. It is quite important and the reason being that for our future and for our kids’ futures, we have got to make the right choices,” he said.

Allen was among the 42 residents that walked in to register by 11am on Sunday morning, with 16 others going in to check if their registration details were in order, said Milnerton voting station manager Welcome Mtengwana.

Mtengwana said the voter registration went well on Saturday, with 163 residents showing up to register to vote, while 49 others went in to inspect their registration details.

First-time voter Stefan Jablanovic, 18, said he will in this year’s elections make his mark for the first time with his future in mind.

“I think it is important to vote because it is the least you can do as a [citizen] trying to contribute towards the society of South Africa, putting your voice and your opinion out there in terms of supporting what you think will take the country further,” he said.

Another first time voter, Christopher Emefiele, said registering to vote is part of building the country that will benefit all citizens.

“I think in terms of why people should come and [register], especially the youth, is because it benefits the country and it benefits every single citizen that is in South Africa so in terms of [building a better country], it means you have to come down and register.”

Michael Jedeikin said: “This is the first time I’m voting and I think it is important to vote to be part of [decision making] in the country”.

At the Sinenjongo High School in Joe Slovo Park, 19-year-old Chuma Maphukathe, also a first-time voter, said registering to vote was about making her voice and opinion heard on how the country should be run.

“It is about voicing my opinion about access to better education and for young people to get job opportunities. Also, we are evolving technologically and schools should also be that way and not use old methods of teaching,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za