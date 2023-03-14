Cyclone Freddy: SA sends condolences to affected families

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences, on behalf of South Africa, to countries affected by tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The cyclone has been on the go for at least 36 days bringing with it heavy rainfall and flooding and affecting countries such as Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

“As the government and people of South Africa, we are saddened by the loss of human life, livestock, infrastructure and property experienced by our sister nations.

“Our thoughts are with the many families who have lost loved ones in this disaster and we share the wishes of the people of Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar that these extreme weather incidents will subside so that recovery and rebuilding efforts can proceed,” President Ramaphosa said.

The tropical cyclone, which originated off the north-west of Australia in recent weeks and has travelled across the Indian Ocean, has resulted in nearly 140 deaths, a high rate of injury and the loss of public infrastructure and private property in the three Southern African states, the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za