COVID-19 infections spike to 15 515

South Africa recorded its highest new infections since the Coronavirus outbreak, with 1 160 fresh cases in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 15 515, while three people succumbed to the COVID-19 related illness bringing the death toll to 264.

Of the 264 deaths, 148 were males while 116 were females.

The Western Cape remains the most severely affected province with 9 294 cases, followed by Gauteng with 2 329 and Eastern Cape with 1 936 cases.

“We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases and the new cases from Western Cape comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle,” Mkhize said in a statement on Sunday.

The Minister has expressed his condolences to families of those who have lost loved ones while also thanking healthcare workers who cared for the deceased.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries to date stands at 7 006. – SAnews.gov.za