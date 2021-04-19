COVID-19 infections increase by 1 089

A total of 31 425 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, with 1 089 new cases identified, the Health Department reported.

This represents a 3.5% positivity rate.

There have been 1 566 769 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 25 people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the tally to 53 736.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, eight deaths occurred in Free State, six in the Eastern Cape, four in Gauteng, three each in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape, and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” said the Minister.

The recovery rate is still standing at 95% after 1 490 143 beat the respiratory disease, while the recovery rate has increased to 22 890.

The information is based on the 10 337 066 tests performed to date.

Also, there have been 140 322 903 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 003 794 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“As of 19 April 2021, a total of 792 796 083 vaccine doses have been administered,” the WHO added. – SAnews.gov.za