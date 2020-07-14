COVID-19: Gauteng surpasses the 100 000 mark

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

With 11 554 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, Gauteng has surpassed the 100 000 mark with a 103 713 infections recorded in the province.

To date, South Africa has 287 796 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

A further 93 COVID-19-related deaths brings the total number of deaths to 4 172. 

Six of the deaths were from KwaZulu- Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the Free State, 37 from Western Cape and 23 from Eastern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

A total of 138 241 people have recovered from the virus, which translates to a recovery rate of 48%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 194 624 with 40 233 new tests conducted since the last report. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Phillip Saunders appointed interim SAA CEO

916 Views
14 Jul 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

178909 Views
29 Apr 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

24897 Views
18 Jun 2020

Media has significant democratic responsibilities

54433 Views
22 Nov 2012

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

87719 Views
02 Apr 2020

Post Office announces grant payment dates

7805 Views
28 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook