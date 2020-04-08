COVID-19 deaths reach 18

South Africa's COVID-19 related deaths have risen to 18. This after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday announced five more deaths.

As at 8 April, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1 845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases.

Gauteng leads with 782 confirmed cases. The province is followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal with 495 and 354, respectively.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest death toll, with nine deaths. The Western Cape, Gauteng and Free State have three deaths each.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 63 776. This is an increase of 5 678 from the last report.

“Today we are saddened to report five more COVID-19 related deaths. This takes the total number of deaths to 18,” said Mkhize.

The Minister conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased and relayed messages of appreciation to the health workers that treated the deceased patients. - SAnews.gov.za