COVID-19 cases set to increase

Friday, March 20, 2020

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country is likely to increase to just under 200 by Friday.

“We are quite certain by tomorrow [Friday] we would have gone much higher, probably just under 200,” said the Minister.

Mkhize made the projection at a meeting with the South African Medical Association on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen from 116 to a 150 - an increase of 34 positive cases.

Free State first confirmed cases

The Health Department also announced that the Free State province now has its first confirmed cases.

“The patients are being informed as we speak, some have already been taken into quarantine by the provincial government.”

He said the department would disclose the number of cases in this province on Friday, once all the patients had been made aware of their positive test results.

Western Cape MEC in self-quarantine

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has gone into self-quarantine as a precaution after she came into contact with the French Consul General, who announced that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“This morning I spoke to the Western Cape Health MEC, Dr Mbombo. She informed me that she, together with her Ministry staff, had gone into self-quarantine as a precaution...

“The MEC is feeling strong and has not exhibited any symptoms. We wish her well as we know that she has been crisscrossing the Western Cape province to ensure the state of preparedness of our health facilities for COVID-19 patients requiring admission,” said the Health Department.

Mbombo is now waiting for her results to determine her way forward. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Coronavirus 101

16628 Views
17 Mar 2020

COVID-19 regulations limit alcohol sale hours

5184 Views
19 Mar 2020

Stats SA suspends fieldwork amid COVID-19

1920 Views
20 Mar 2020

State of Disaster regulations gazetted

7383 Views
19 Mar 2020

COVID-19: Police lay down the law

1034 Views
20 Mar 2020

SA now has 51 Coronavirus cases

103556 Views
15 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook