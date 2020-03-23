COVID-19 cases rise to 402

Monday, March 23, 2020

South Africa has 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 128 from Sunday’s announcement.

On Monday, the Health Department confirmed an increase of 128 cases.

The Northern Cape has its first confirmed cases.

The announcement comes just hours ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The President is scheduled to address the nation this evening.

“We will thereafter engage the public to give further details and explanations on the results including the significant rise, the ongoing testing processes, each province’s progress on contact tracing efforts,” said the department.

With the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) still collating and verifying information of patients, the Health Department said the graphs will be updated accordingly.

“Our priority is for provinces to be alerted of the new confirmed cases so that immediate contact can be made with these new patients and ensure that contact tracing starts,” said the department.

The provincial and age group breakdown is as follows:

Province:               Positive:

Eastern Cape         2

Free State              13

Gauteng                 207

KwaZulu-Natal       60

Limpopo                 4

Mpumalanga          9

North West             4

Western Cape        100

Northern Cape        2

Unknown                1

Grand Total            402

 

Age Group:            Positive:

Unknown                129

1-10years               9

11-20years             6

21-30years             52

31-40years             69

41-50years             42

51-60years             63

61-70years             20

71-80years             11

81-90years             1  

Grand Total            402

- SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA pays April 2020 grants earlier amid Covid19

11348 Views
22 Mar 2020

Coronavirus 101

26354 Views
17 Mar 2020

Stats SA suspends fieldwork amid COVID-19

15890 Views
20 Mar 2020

COVID-19 cases rise to 402

2075 Views
23 Mar 2020

Essential services to remain in place as SA enters lockdown

1323 Views
23 Mar 2020

North West woman cleared of Coronavirus

7521 Views
11 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook