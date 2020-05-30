COVID-19 cases rise to 29 240, with 611 deaths

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa reached 29 240 on 29 May, with 1 837 new cases confirmed in the preceding 24 hours.

During this period, deaths related to the virus stood at 611, with 34 new cases recorded.

A total of 680 175 tests have been conducted, of which 24 452 were conducted since the last report.

The Western Cape, which is among the hotspot areas for COVID-19, still has the most confirmed cases at 18 906. Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, respectively, have had 3 583 people test positive for the virus.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 2 428 confirmed cases, Free State 231, Limpopo 170, North West 143, Mpumalanga 112, and Northern Cape 52. - SAnews.gov.za 

