COVID-19 cases rise to 240

As of Saturday 21 March 2020, South Africa now has 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This means there has been an increase of 38 from Friday’s announcement of 202 cases.

Among the new cases, is the Eastern Cape’s first confirmed case.

“This patient is a 28 year-old female who had travelled to Germany,” said the Health Department on Saturday.

Under the age category, the “age unknown’ case is a patient who did not put his age on the lab form. The information is being obtained from the treating doctor.

The details of the cases are as follows:

Gauteng: 16

A 55 year-old male with pending travel history

A 26 year-old male with pending travel history

A 34 year-old female with pending travel history

A 43 year-old female with pending travel history

A 61 year-old male with pending travel history

A 6 year-old female with pending travel history

A 29 year-old female with pending travel history

A 45 year-old female with pending travel history

A 64 year-old female with pending travel history

A 67 year-old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia

A 39 year-old male who travelled to the UK

A 72 year-old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands

A 41 year-old male who travelled to France and Italy

A 37 year-old female with pending travel history

A 30 year-old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands

A male who travelled to France



KwaZulu-Natal: 3

A 59 year-old male with pending travel history

A 68 year-old male with pending travel history

A 26 year-old female who travelled to the UK and USA



Eastern Cape: 1

A 28 year-old female who travelled to Germany



Western Cape: 18

A 30 year-old female who travelled to Ireland

A 57 year-old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland

A 55 year-old male who travelled to France and Switzerland

A 74 year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 52 year-old male with pending travel history

A 44 year-old male who travelled to USA

A 26 year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 57 year-old male who travelled to Spain

A 36 year-old male who travelled to the UK and France

A 40 year-old female with pending travel history

A 52 year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 48 year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 39 year-old male who travelled to Ireland

A 36 year-old male with pending travel history

A 55 year-old female with pending travel history

A 35 year-old male who travelled to Austria and Germany

A 65 year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 34 year-old male with pending travel history

- SAnews.gov.za