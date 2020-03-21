COVID-19 cases rise to 240
As of Saturday 21 March 2020, South Africa now has 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This means there has been an increase of 38 from Friday’s announcement of 202 cases.
Among the new cases, is the Eastern Cape’s first confirmed case.
“This patient is a 28 year-old female who had travelled to Germany,” said the Health Department on Saturday.
Under the age category, the “age unknown’ case is a patient who did not put his age on the lab form. The information is being obtained from the treating doctor.
The details of the cases are as follows:
Gauteng: 16
- A 55 year-old male with pending travel history
- A 26 year-old male with pending travel history
- A 34 year-old female with pending travel history
- A 43 year-old female with pending travel history
- A 61 year-old male with pending travel history
- A 6 year-old female with pending travel history
- A 29 year-old female with pending travel history
- A 45 year-old female with pending travel history
- A 64 year-old female with pending travel history
- A 67 year-old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia
- A 39 year-old male who travelled to the UK
- A 72 year-old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands
- A 41 year-old male who travelled to France and Italy
- A 37 year-old female with pending travel history
- A 30 year-old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands
- A male who travelled to France
KwaZulu-Natal: 3
- A 59 year-old male with pending travel history
- A 68 year-old male with pending travel history
- A 26 year-old female who travelled to the UK and USA
Eastern Cape: 1
- A 28 year-old female who travelled to Germany
Western Cape: 18
- A 30 year-old female who travelled to Ireland
- A 57 year-old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland
- A 55 year-old male who travelled to France and Switzerland
- A 74 year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 52 year-old male with pending travel history
- A 44 year-old male who travelled to USA
- A 26 year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 57 year-old male who travelled to Spain
- A 36 year-old male who travelled to the UK and France
- A 40 year-old female with pending travel history
- A 52 year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 48 year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 39 year-old male who travelled to Ireland
- A 36 year-old male with pending travel history
- A 55 year-old female with pending travel history
- A 35 year-old male who travelled to Austria and Germany
- A 65 year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 34 year-old male with pending travel history
- SAnews.gov.za