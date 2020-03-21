COVID-19 cases rise to 240

Saturday, March 21, 2020

As of Saturday 21 March 2020, South Africa now has 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This means there has been an increase of 38 from Friday’s announcement of 202 cases.

Among the new cases, is the Eastern Cape’s first confirmed case.

“This patient is a 28 year-old female who had travelled to Germany,” said the Health Department on Saturday.

Under the age category, the “age unknown’ case is a patient who did not put his age on the lab form. The information is being obtained from the treating doctor.

The details of the cases are as follows:

Gauteng: 16

  • A 55 year-old male with pending travel history
  • A 26 year-old male with pending travel history
  • A 34 year-old female with pending travel history
  • A 43 year-old female with pending travel history
  • A 61 year-old male with pending travel history
  • A 6 year-old female with pending travel history
  • A 29 year-old female with pending travel history
  • A 45 year-old female with pending travel history
  • A 64 year-old female with pending travel history
  • A 67 year-old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia
  • A 39 year-old male who travelled to the UK
  • A 72 year-old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands
  • A 41 year-old male who travelled to France and Italy
  • A 37 year-old female with pending travel history
  • A 30 year-old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands
  • A male who travelled to France

 
KwaZulu-Natal: 3

  • A 59 year-old male with pending travel history
  • A 68 year-old male with pending travel history
  • A 26 year-old female who travelled to the UK and USA

 
Eastern Cape: 1

  • A 28 year-old female who travelled to Germany

 
Western Cape: 18

  • A 30 year-old female who travelled to Ireland
  • A 57 year-old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland
  • A 55 year-old male who travelled to France and Switzerland
  • A 74 year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • A 52 year-old male with pending travel history
  • A 44 year-old male who travelled to USA
  • A 26 year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • A 57 year-old male who travelled to Spain
  • A 36 year-old male who travelled to the UK and France
  • A 40 year-old female with pending travel history
  • A 52 year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • A 48 year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • A 39 year-old male who travelled to Ireland
  • A 36 year-old male with pending travel history
  • A 55 year-old female with pending travel history
  • A 35 year-old male who travelled to Austria and Germany
  • A 65 year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • A 34 year-old male with pending travel history        

 - SAnews.gov.za

 

