COVID-19 cases rise to 23 615

As of Monday, 25 May, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 23 615.

The novel Coronavirus claimed 52 more lives, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 481.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

The provincial breakdown of the COVID-19 cases is as follows: Western Cape 15 396, Gauteng 2 993, Eastern Cape 2 748, KwaZulu-Natal 1 882, Free State 208, Limpopo 132, North West 109, Mpumalanga 102 and Northern Cape 45.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries stands at 11 917.

To date, 596 777 tests have been conducted, with 12 992 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle. – SAnews.gov.za