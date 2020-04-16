COVID-19 cases rise to 2 605; Limpopo, EC record first deaths

South Africa has 2 605 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Limpopo and the Eastern Cape recording their first deaths.

“It is with regret that we inform the public that the COVID-19 related deaths is now 48.

“We note that two provinces, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, have also recorded their first deaths. We convey our condolences to the families.

“We continue to speak strength and appreciate our dedicated health workers, who are faced with these circumstances daily,” said the Health Department on Thursday.

The number of tests being conducted continues to rise, with the total number of tests conducted to date being 95 060.

The Department said it was encouraged by the increased number of patients, who have recovered from COVID19.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

PROVINCE CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS RECOVERIES

GAUTENG 969 6 479

WESTERN CAPE 675 13 205

KWAZULU – NATAL 539 20 96

EASTERN CAPE 220 4 9

FREE STATE 98 4 71

LIMPOPO 26 1 18

NORTH WEST 24 0 10

MPUMALANGA 22 0 9

NORTHERN CAPE 16 0 6

UNALLOCATED 16 0 0

TOTAL 2605 48 903