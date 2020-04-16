COVID-19 cases rise to 2 605; Limpopo, EC record first deaths

Thursday, April 16, 2020

South Africa has 2 605 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Limpopo and the Eastern Cape recording their first deaths. 

“It is with regret that we inform the public that the COVID-19 related deaths is now 48.

“We note that two provinces, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, have also recorded their first deaths. We convey our condolences to the families.

“We continue to speak strength and appreciate our dedicated health workers, who are faced with these circumstances daily,” said the Health Department on Thursday.

The number of tests being conducted continues to rise, with the total number of tests conducted to date being 95 060.  

The Department said it was encouraged by the increased number of patients, who have recovered from COVID19. 

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

PROVINCE                 CONFIRMED CASES            DEATHS         RECOVERIES

GAUTENG                              969                             6                     479

WESTERN CAPE                    675                            13                    205

KWAZULU – NATAL             539                             20                    96

EASTERN CAPE                    220                              4                       9

FREE STATE                          98                                4                      71

LIMPOPO                              26                                1                    18

NORTH WEST                       24                                0                     10

MPUMALANGA                     22                               0                      9

NORTHERN CAPE                16                                0                     6

UNALLOCATED                     16                               0                     0

TOTAL                                    2605                           48                   903

