COVID-19 cases rise by 2 409

South Africa has recorded at least 2 409 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24-hour reporting period, with 77 more deaths recorded as a result of complications caused by the virus.

This is according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3 528 463, with a total of 92 530 deaths reported thus far.

Hospitalisations more than doubled to 177 new admissions from about 80 over the previous reporting period.

In a statement, the institute reported that the positivity rate of new cases over the past 24-hour reporting period dropped by at least 3% from Sunday’s 17.6% to 14%.

“The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng [828], followed by the Western Cape [558]. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 497 new cases, Free State 122, Eastern Cape 105, Mpumalanga 100, North West 73, Northern Cape 76 and Limpopo 60,” the NICD said.

The Department of Health administered at least 83 842 more COVID-19 vaccinations by 5pm on Monday.

The total number of vaccinations administered is now 28 417 574. – SAnews.gov.za