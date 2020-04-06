COVID-19 cases rise to 1 686

Monday, April 6, 2020

On Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1 686 - an increase of 31 from the previously reported cases, with one new death reported.

Gauteng still leads the pack with the highest number of cases at 713, followed by the Western Cape at 462 and KwaZulu-Natal with 257.

The Free State has 89, Eastern Cape 32, Limpopo 19, Mpumalanga 18, North West 11, Northern Cape 8 and 77 unallocated cases.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 58 098.

Confirmed death

The deceased patient is a 57-year-old male from the Western Cape, who was admitted on 5 April 2020. He had co-morbidities, which included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

This brings to 12 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patient,” said the Health Minister, Dr Zweli MKhize.

The provincial breakdown in relation to deaths is as follows:

NO. PROVINCE                SEX             AGE

1 WESTERN CAPE           FEMALE       48

2 FREE STATE                  MALE           85

3 GAUTENG                     MALE           79

4 KWAZULU-NATAL        FEMALE       46

5 KWAZULU-NATAL         MALE           74

6 KWAZULU-NATAL         FEMALE       63

7 KWAZULU-NATAL         FEMALE       81

8 KWAZULU-NATAL         FEMALE       80

9 KWAZULU-NATAL         MALE           80

10 WESTERN CAPE         FEMALE        82

11 KWAZULU-NATAL       MALE           86

12 WESTERN CAPE         MALE           57

SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

COVID-19: Pretoria man arrested for viral video

14805 Views
05 Apr 2020

COVID-19 cases rise to 1 655, 11 deaths

8640 Views
05 Apr 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

10459 Views
02 Apr 2020

Government gazettes revised regulations as COVID-19 cases climb

12586 Views
02 Apr 2020

SA rolls out mobile COVID-19 testing units

8624 Views
01 Apr 2020

SA records five COVID-19 deaths

16581 Views
31 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook