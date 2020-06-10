COVID-19 cases jump to 52 991, death toll rises to 1 162

The country registered 82 more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 1 162.

Out of the 82 people who died, 61 are from the Western Cape, 11 from the Eastern Cape and 10 from Gauteng.

South Africa’s COVID-19 mortality rate is at 2.2%, while those who are in their 60s have recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by those who are in their 50s and 40s.

In addition, the disease caused by Coronavirus has claimed more males than females.

Despite the severity of the virus, the recovery rate is standing at 54.8%, with 29 006 people who have recuperated to date.

“The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South is 52 991,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre with 34 819 cases, followed by the Eastern Cape with 6 760 and Gauteng with 6 546.

KwaZulu-Natal has 3 255 cases, North West 604, Free State 391, Limpopo 253, Mpumalanga 184 and Northern Cape 122. – SAnews.gov.za