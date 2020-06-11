COVID-19 cases increase to 55 421, close to a million get tested

South Africa’s infection rate has increased by 2 430 to 55 421 on Wednesday, as the country ramps up testing for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there are 48 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the toll to 1 210. Of the additional deaths, 37 are from the Western Cape, nine from the Eastern Cape and two from KwaZulu-Natal.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the disease, with has the highest death toll at 927 and 36 021 infections.

The Eastern has a record of 147 deaths from its 7 154 cases, KwaZulu-Natal has 64 deaths from its 3 347 cases, while Gauteng has 57 deaths from its 7 195 cases.

Free State has nine deaths from its 401 cases and Limpopo three from its 257 cases.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga, North West and the Northern Cape each have one death reported.

The country has tested close to a million people, an increase of 30 330 tests in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, the recoveries to date are 31 505, which translates to 56.8%, while the death rate is at 2.2%. – SAnews.gov.za