COVID-19 cases climb to 34 357

Monday, June 1, 2020

A total of 22 new COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, this as the total number of cases climb to 34 357 on Monday.

All 22 of the new deaths are from the Western Cape, bringing the total to 525 deaths in the province and increasing the national figure to 705.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed, and thank the health care workers who treated these patients. The total national recoveries are 16 808,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases is: Western Cape 22 567, Gauteng 4 231, Eastern Cape 4 111, KwaZulu-Natal 2 565,  Free State 285, Limpopo 192, North West 187, Mpumalanga 131, Northern Cape 82 and 6 unallocated cases.

To date, a total of 742 742 tests have been processed, 17 617 of which were conducted since Sunday. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Thousands receive R350 grant in KZN

7902 Views
29 May 2020

116 000 receive R350 payment, more applications processed

1363 Views
01 Jun 2020

Schools to reopen on 8 June

2375 Views
01 Jun 2020

What to expect in lockdown level 3

6260 Views
28 May 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

126882 Views
29 Apr 2020

DBE gazettes new regulations on schools reopening

3583 Views
30 May 2020

SA News on Facebook