COVID-19 case closes Diepsloot police station

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The Gauteng SAPS has announced the temporary closure of the Diepsloot police station after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the provincial head office said during this period, the station’s Community Service Centre would operate from the metro police department office, opposite the station.

“The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Diepsloot police station,” read the statement.

During this period, the station’s telephone lines at the Community Service Centre will not be accessible.

“The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again,” said the SAPS.

The SAPS management apologised for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Station Commander can be contacted at:  082 828 5767. Relief commander: 082 558 1355. – SAnews.gov.za

