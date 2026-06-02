Counterfeit goods and illicit products seized in the North West

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the North West, Major General Ryno Naidoo, has commended law enforcement agencies and regulatory partners for the successful execution of coordinated illicit goods operations in Rustenburg, Brits, Marikana and Hartbeespoort Dam.

The operations were conducted between Monday and Saturday.

“The intelligence-driven operations formed part of ongoing efforts to combat the proliferation of counterfeit and illicit goods, protect consumers from potentially harmful products, and safeguard the country's economy from criminal activities linked to illicit trade,” the police said in a statement.

The operations were conducted through a collaborative approach involving the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, Customs, SARS Tactical Analysis and Investigation Unit, Public Order Policing (POP) Rustenburg, Anti-Gang Unit, Phokeng K9 Unit, TRT Brits, Hartbeespoort Dam K9 Unit, North West Provincial Commercial Crime Unit, Brand Protectors and the National Regulator for Consumer Specifications (NRCS).

During the operations, authorities seized a wide range of suspected counterfeit and illicit products, including branded clothing, sports apparel, sneakers, toys, cosmetics, high-end fashion accessories, medication, and various consumable goods.

A total of 178 825 items were seized, with an estimated value of approximately R219 402 199.

In addition, the NRCS confiscated 12 009 non-compliant items, including canned and frozen meat and fish products, consumables, electronics, and small household appliances, with an estimated value of R102 137 270.

Law enforcement officials also seized cash amounting to R118 400 during the operations.

A criminal case was registered in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act following the discovery of unregistered medication. Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been effected at this stage.

Furthermore, illicit alcohol with an estimated value of R127 000 was seized, while counterfeit alcohol valued at R18 500 was also confiscated.

Naidoo praised the dedication and cooperation demonstrated by all participating agencies and stakeholders, noting that the success of the operation underscores the importance of an integrated law enforcement approach in addressing organised crime and illicit trade.

He said the seizure of counterfeit, illicit, and non-compliant goods sends a strong message that law enforcement agencies remain committed to protecting consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy from criminal activities.

He said the police will continue to intensify operations aimed at disrupting criminal networks involved in the manufacturing, distribution and sale of illicit goods in the province. – SAnews.gov.za