Counselling available for anxious matrics

Matriculants who may be anxious about their examination results have been urged to make use of the Department of Social Development’s Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC).

As the Class of 2019 get their National Senior Certificate results, reports of depression and suicide tend to be on the increase during this time.

“The department urges matriculants and their parents to make use of the Command Centre to receive counselling and support from trained social workers.

“It also appeals to parents to look out for any signs of depression expressed by their children so that interventions can be sought early to help the youngsters deal with the outcome of their examinations,” said the department on Monday.

The command centre can be reached toll free on 0800 428 428. Callers can also request a social worker to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone.

Deaf callers can also interact with the centre using Skype, by adding ‘HELPMEGBV’ to their contacts. A social worker will accept the invite and call them back.

Meanwhile, the department extended its well wishes to all the 596 720 social grants beneficiaries who sat for their matric examinations last year.

“The department wishes to remind the grant beneficiaries who will pass and be accepted at institutions of higher learning that they will no longer be means tested by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) when they apply for financial assistance.

“Since 2016, the Department of Social Development and NSFAS working together with the Department of Basic Education, have been working together to make sure that social grant beneficiaries are automatically accepted by NSFAS when they apply for financial assistance,” it said.

The Second Chance Matric Support Programme, by the Department of Basic Education, is available to support learners who wish to use the second opportunity to sit for exams. Learners can register for this at their schools or district offices.

The department urged matrics to refrain from drinking alcohol or abusing substances due to the outcomes of their exam results. – SAnews.gov.za