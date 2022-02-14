Corruption accused Gauteng officials suspended

At least nine officials from the Gauteng Provincial Departments of Health and Infrastructure Development have been put on precautionary suspension following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on the awarding of contracts for the refurbishment of Anglo Gold Ashanti Hospital.

The West Rand-based hospital was earmarked for the treatment of COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

According to papers filed by the SIU in the Special Tribunal, the lease of the AGA Hospital and the appointment of the PSPs and contractors were irregular and unlawful and did not comply with procurement regulations.

It also found that the initial cost estimate ballooned from some R50 million to at least R500 million.

In a statement, the Gauteng Provincial Government said the SIU investigation had “uncovered serious irregularities” in the awarding of the contracts for the hospital.

The statement added that the provincial government has since received referrals from the SIU to institute disciplinary action against the implicated officials while other referrals were made to other state institutions for further investigations into the conduct of the nine officials.

“Three senior managers in the Department of Health and six senior managers in the Department of Infrastructure Development were served with letters of suspension and disciplinary proceedings against them will commence as soon as charges are finalised.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government continues to forge ahead with the fight against fraud and corruption and the drive to build a culture of integrity and ethics among public officials, public servants, businesspeople and civil society,” the statement read.

The provincial government said mitigating, preventative and other measures have been put in place to fight corruption.

“The provincial government has strengthened control systems to prevent fraud and corruption while at the same time it has improved capacity to detect, investigate and take appropriate action including instituting disciplinary action against staff, referring matters for criminal investigation and initiating processes to recover stolen money,” the statement said. – SAnews.gov.za