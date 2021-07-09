Correctional Services rebuffs claims of Estcourt hunger strike

Friday, July 9, 2021
Image: ANA

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has dismissed as fake reports a hunger strike at the Estcourt Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

The fake reports claimed inmates at the facility were demanding the release of former President Jacob Zuma.

“There is no disruption of service at Estcourt, and the centre remains calm,” the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement on Friday.

Estcourt Correctional Facility is where Zuma has been admitted to start serving his 15-month sentence for being in contempt of court for defying an order to appear at the Zondo corruption inquiry. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

 

