Correctional Services Deputy Minister recovers from COVID-19

Correctional Services Deputy Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and he is back at work.

The Deputy Minister is also expected to participate in a Parliamentary session today.

Holomisa had been in self-isolation at home since 12 June 2020, and “made it his mission to religiously follow what was prescribed to him”, his department said.

Although in good spirits, Holomisa said that a recovery should never induce complacency, as the infectious disease is at its peak.

“It is vital that every citizen continue to fully adhere to and diligently implement protective measures in order stop the spread of the virus,” Holomisa said.

This is a plea aligned to government’s call for social distancing in the fight against COVID-19 and for the continued use of face masks in public. – SAnews.gov.za