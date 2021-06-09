Correctional Services area commissioner loses family in fire

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The Department of Correctional Services has expressed sadness at a fire incident that claimed the lives of the wife of the Umthatha area commissioner and two of his children.

The three lost their lives when the fire gutted their home on Tuesday evening in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement, the department said the area commissioner, John Msimango, and his youngest daughter survived the inferno but sustained injuries.  

“Most devastatingly, the wife of the area commissioner and two children did not survive the inferno. Only the area commissioner and the youngest daughter managed to escape through the window.

Correctional Services said while fire department managed to extinguish the flames, the three lives could not be spared as they had already succumbed to their injuries.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known at this stage and investigation will ensue as the SAPS and the fire specialist are already on site,” said the department.

Msimango and his daughter are currently in hospital

“Trauma counselling will be availed to staff members,” the department added. – SAnews.gov.za

 

