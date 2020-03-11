Coronavirus delays mail to and from the Far East

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The South African Post Office has advised its clients that it cannot accept mail destined to China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and South Korea.

Other countries that are affected by the delay include Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Kuala Lumpur and will thus also not be accepted.

“The airline currently used by the SA Post Office for transport to and from these countries are unable to uplift mail due to challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, mail from these counties meant for South Africa will also be delayed,” the post office said.

The Post Office will resume services once suitable arrangements have been made with different airlines. Mail to Hong Kong is not affected.

The Post Office has apologised for the inconvenience. – SAnews.gov.za

