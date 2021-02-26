Copper theft syndicate sentencing 'stern warning to criminals'

Cabinet has welcomed the recent sentencing by the Western Cape High Court of five members of a syndicate found guilty of copper cable theft.

The syndicate was sentenced to a cumulative 1 250 years imprisonment.

Addressing media on the outcomes of this week’s Cabinet meeting, acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said: “We congratulate our law enforcement agencies for the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved in copper cable theft.”

Cabinet, she said, is hopeful that the recent arrests and sentences send a strong message that those responsible for economic sabotage and crimes will face the full might of the law.

“We call on the public to report criminals to law enforcement agencies,” said the Minister.

On gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), Cabinet welcomed the arrest of the man who allegedly brutally attacked Dimakatso Ratselane, a Lesedi FM presenter.

“Cabinet also welcomed the sentencing of the murderer of the pregnant Tshegofatso Pule and the arrest of Nthuthuko Shoba, her boyfriend and father of her unborn child, for allegedly masterminding her murder,” Ntshavheni said.

Cabinet called on the criminal justice system to ensure justice is served on behalf of Ratselane, Pule and other victims of GBVF.

“Ending violence against women and children requires all of us to take a stand to stop this scourge,” Ntshavheni said. – SAnews.gov.za