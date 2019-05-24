Cooler weather expected for Saturday's inauguration

Fine weather conditions are expected in the City of Tshwane where President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated on Saturday.

According to forecaster at the South African Weather Services, Kumsa Masizana, fine conditions are expected in the morning and partly cloudy conditions are expected from the afternoon.

“We are expecting cool weather reaching a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius in Tshwane and with Johannesburg reaching a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius,” Masizana said.

With people expected to arrive at the stadium from the early hours of the morning, members of the public should dress warmly as temperatures will be low before the sun rises at about 6:40am.

Apart from Limpopo and Mpumalanga Provinces, where extreme rain is expected, nationally, the weather conditions are expected to be fine. - SAnews.gov.za