Constitutional Court ruling on Copyright Act commended

Monday, September 26, 2022

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has commended the Constitutional Court ruling on sections of the Copyright Act being unconstitutional.

Last week, the Constitutional Court declared that sections of the Copyright Act of 1978 is unconstitutional for limiting access to reading materials in accessible formats for persons who are blind or visually impaired, without first securing permission from copyright holders.

Nkoana-Mashabane said the court ruling paves the way for blind and visually impaired people, previously prevented from converting written material to braille or other accessible formats without the permission of copyright holders, to now be able to do so.

“We welcome and applaud the intervention from the highest court in our land. It affirms the rights of persons with disabilities particularly the need to access information,” Nkoana-Mashabane said.

The judgment also defends the rights of persons with disabilities to ensure equality, dignity, basic and further education, freedom of expression, language and participation in social and cultural life. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Youth invited to apply for Presidential Youth Employment Initiative

705 Views
26 Sep 2022

Phase 2 opens for education assistant applications

205528 Views
27 Sep 2021

No quick fix to load shedding but progress being made

437 Views
26 Sep 2022

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

33930 Views
23 Jun 2022

SIU to apply for review of R273.5m PPE tenders

342 Views
26 Sep 2022

Truck driver in fatal Pongola crash appears in court

3080 Views
19 Sep 2022

SAnews on Twitter