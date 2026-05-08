Constitution laid the foundation for a democratic SA

Friday, May 8, 2026

As South Africa marks 30 years since the South African Constitution was adopted by the National Assembly, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli said the milestone “invites all of us, especially young people, to reflect on where this country comes from and where it is going”.

Speaking during the handing over of Cyber Lab at Paballelo Senior Secondary School, Mhlauli told the learners that the day reminded the country of the sacrifices made by those who fought for freedom, dignity, equality and justice so that future generations could enjoy opportunities that many were once denied.

“It is for this reason that the ongoing review of the history curriculum by the Department of Basic Education is so important,” she said.

Mhlauli said South Africa must ensure that young people understand the full story of the nation, its struggles, its triumphs and the lessons of the past.

“History is not only about remembering where we come from, it is also about shaping the kind of future we want to build together as South Africans,” the Deputy Minister said.

The Department of Basic Education has published the draft new History Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements for Grades 4 to 12 for public comment.

The current publication forms part of a curriculum review process that has been under way for several years. It provides for the study of ancient and modern pasts, the use of historical and archaeological sources and the development of historical thinking, historical consciousness and historical culture.

Mhlauli told the learners that the handover ceremony was more than just an official event. “It is a meaningful investment in the future of the young people of this community,” she said.

She extend her sincere appreciation to HUAWEI for partnering with government and the school in support of education and development.

“Partnerships such as these demonstrate the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in creating opportunities for our learners.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools we have to transform lives, fight inequality, and build a capable generation that can contribute meaningfully to our country’s development,” she said.

The Deputy Minister also told the learners that their circumstances do not define their destiny.

“I stand before you today as proof that greatness can emerge from this very school and this very community. Remain disciplined, work hard, respect your educators and parents, and never stop believing in your potential. South Africa needs your energy, your ideas, your innovation, and your leadership.

“To the educators and staff, thank you for the critical role you continue to play in shaping young minds, often under difficult circumstances. Your commitment does not go unnoticed,” she said.

Mhlauli said also encouraged all the learners who are 16 years and older to register to vote.

“Your voice matters, your future matters, and your participation in our democracy matters. Young people must play an active role in shaping the future of our country. Do not wait until others make decisions on your behalf. Register, participate, and make your voices heard,” said the Deputy Minister. – SAnews.gov.za