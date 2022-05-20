Congratulations Leanne Manas

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has congratulated South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Morning live presenter, Leanne Manas, who was bestowed with the Knight of the French National Order Merit.

The award recognises Manas’s stellar contribution to journalism, media and various important charitable projects that she has worked on.

Ambassador of France to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier bestowed the award upon Manas on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron.

“We are pleased to see one of our own being recognised internationally, it means that the great work that she does also impacts other people outside of our borders.

“When one of us is recognised by a global audience, we all become very proud because the South African flag is flown high. We acknowledge and appreciate Mana’s enormous contribution to the media industry. We have seen her passion coming through every time we watch her on our television screens,” GCIS Director- General, Phumla Williams, said on Friday.

Government is pleased with Manas’s recognition as it also highlights the key role that the media plays in a democratic society, and in promoting social change.

The government also notes with appreciation the work that the South African media in general has been doing in covering some of the most important stories in our country, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. – SAnews.gov.za