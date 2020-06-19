Congratulations to elected UNSC members

Friday, June 19, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Kenya, India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway on their election as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The elected members will replace the outgoing members South Africa, Indonesia, Dominican Republic, Belgium and Germany on 1 January 2021.

“As South Africa’s two-year term will come to an end on 31 December 2020, we will continue to work closely with the existing and newly elected members of the Security Council, in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security,” the President said on Friday.

The election for term 2021 to 2022 took place on Wednesday and Thursday in the UN General Assembly in New York.

"South Africa wishes the elected members a successful tenure on the Security Council and assures them of its support in resolving regional and global conflicts, addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting inclusive political dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Charter and International Law,” the Presidency said.

South Africa remains deeply concerned about the emergence of unilateralism and its attendant threat to the International rules-based system.

“South Africa, therefore, reaffirms the centrality of the United Nations Charter and the primacy of the United Nations Security Council on issues of international peace and security,” the Presidency said. –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

156161 Views
29 Apr 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

1415 Views
18 Jun 2020

Thousands receive R350 grant in KZN

24849 Views
29 May 2020

NSFAS beneficiary makes the most of free laptop

30510 Views
11 Jun 2020

Government avails R1.3 billion for taxi relief fund

440 Views
19 Jun 2020

Millions apply for R350 social relief grant

11062 Views
15 May 2020

SA News on Facebook