Condolences for veteran journalist

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has extended her condolences to family and friends of veteran journalist and editor, Raymond Louw.

“Throughout his life, Oom Ray fought for a better South Africa and an unrestricted media. As we commemorate 25 Years of Freedom, government will continue to support a free and vibrant media,” the Minister said.

Louw passed away at the age 91 on Wednesday at a Johannesburg hospital.

Affectionately known as Oom Ray, he was a well-respected journalist, often heralded as a fierce advocate for a free and independent media.

“A founding member of the South African National Editors’ Forum and multi-award-winning journalist, he was a guiding light and a voice of wisdom who used the power of the written word to inspire colleagues in the media.

“Louw left an indelible mark in the media fraternity and his legacy will continue to shape the nation for years to come,” the Ministry of Communications said. – SAnews.gov.za