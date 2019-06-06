Condolences for veteran journalist

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has extended her condolences to family and friends of veteran journalist and editor, Raymond Louw.

“Throughout his life, Oom Ray fought for a better South Africa and an unrestricted media. As we commemorate 25 Years of Freedom, government will continue to support a free and vibrant media,” the Minister said.

Louw passed away at the age 91 on Wednesday at a Johannesburg hospital.

Affectionately known as Oom Ray, he was a well-respected journalist, often heralded as a fierce advocate for a free and independent media.

“A founding member of the South African National Editors’ Forum and multi-award-winning journalist, he was a guiding light and a voice of wisdom who used the power of the written word to inspire colleagues in the media.

“Louw left an indelible mark in the media fraternity and his legacy will continue to shape the nation for years to come,” the Ministry of Communications said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Hawks net SA's most wanted drug kingpin

23589 Views
25 Feb 2013

Two school boys arrested for gang rape

1608 Views
12 Mar 2013

Cabinet assures public on remission of sentences

10502 Views
14 Dec 2012

SA's newly sworn-in 6th Parliament

706 Views
06 Jun 2019

Media has significant democratic responsibilities

29372 Views
22 Nov 2012

Hope at last for Transnet pensioners

21895 Views
19 Nov 2012