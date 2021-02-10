Condolences for UIF claimant who died at labour centre

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Department of Employment and Labour has extended condolences to the family of a 63-year-old man, who collapsed and died at the Kempton Park Labour Centre on Monday.

In a statement, the department said the client had come to the labour centre for a follow-up on the Unemployment Insurance benefits.

“It is reported that while waiting, the 63-year-old client started complaining about shortness of breath before he collapsed,” the department said.

The department said the officials at the centre tried in vain to resuscitate the client, while the manager called an ambulance. On arrival, paramedics declared him dead at the scene. The department notified the family and South African Police Service (SAPS). 　

"The death of a client is tragic and as the department, we have conveyed our condolences to the family. Both his wife and daughter came to the scene after being notified of the events. The department will ensure that the remaining benefits are paid over as soon as possible," said Tshepo Mokomatsidi, the Gauteng Provincial Head.

The department also extended thanks to its visibly traumatised labour centre officials for their speedy response and doing everything in their power to keep the deceased alive and helping the family to the extent possible in their hour of need.

"We would like to ask the public to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers and to give them the privacy and space to deal with his tragedy," said Mokomatsidi. – SAnews.gov.za

