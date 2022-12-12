Condolences for policeman killed in Soweto floods

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of a policeman who died during last week’s floods in Soweto.

The body of the officer, Warrant Officer Ntsako Pataka, 36, was on Sunday recovered in the township.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the off-duty member’s private vehicle was swept away in floods caused by heavy downpours on Friday.

She said since then, Search and Rescue (SAR) teams have been hard at work in recovering the member’s body.

Pataka was attached to the Division: Protection and Security Services (PSS) where he served as an in-transit VIP Protector. The member had 15 years of service, having joined the organisation in 2007.

Masemola thanked the SAR and emergency personnel, who worked tirelessly to recover the body of the member.

“This is a tragic ending for us as the SAPS and the family of the member. We were hoping for a positive outcome. We thank all teams involved in this operation for their efforts in finding the body of the deceased member.

“To Warrant Officer Ntsako Patako, SAPS management salutes you for choosing to serve your country with diligence and honour until your untimely death. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

Mathe said in-house psychologists and chaplains from the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness Component have been dispatched to provide psychosocial services to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member. – SAnews.gov.za