Condolences for legendary gospel artist, Dr Deborah Fraser

Monday, May 16, 2022

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has extended sincere condolences to the family friends, colleagues and fans of legendary gospel artist, Dr Deborah Fraser.

Fraser passed away on Sunday due to an illness.

She was a renowned gospel artist who began her illustrious career in 1985 as a back-up vocalist for local and international artists such as Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Lucky Dube and Brenda Fassie, to name a few.

She released her first album titled ‘Abanye Bayombona’ in 2000. The album has sold over one million copies.

Fraser went on to produce several award-winning albums throughout her career.

Recently she was honoured with a Doctorate of Philosophy in Sacred Music by the Christian leadership Academy. – SAnews.gov.za

 

