Condolences for kwaito musician Mshoza

The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture has conveyed condolences to the family, music and arts fraternity on the passing of kwaito musician, Nomasonto Maswanganyi, better known as Mshoza.

“Mshoza’s passing is a loss to the music industry and the entertainment landscape. The First Lady of Kwaito will be missed in many quarters for her energy, liveliness and humility,” chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, said.

Mshoza’s manager Thanduxolo Jindela confirmed her passing on Thursday. She is survived by two children. – SAnews.gov.za