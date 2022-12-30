Condolences for journalist Chris Matome Moagi

Government has paid tribute to Daily Sun’s multimedia journalist, Chris Matome Moagi, who passed away after a short battle with cancer.

“This is truly a loss for the Daily Sun and the country’s media industry. Moagi, was only 31 at the time of his passing, and despite being so young he displayed a unique ability to capture the story via images and videos and bring it into our homes,” Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director General Phumla Williams said on Thursday.

Moagi passed away on Monday. He will be buried on Friday, 30 December, with the service held at the Fleurhof Community Centre.

“In addition, he was also a talented writer. The quality of his work was extraordinary and his commitment to uphold the standards of professional journalism is commendable. Government sends its condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the Daily Sun and the media fraternity,” Williams said. –SAnews.gov.za