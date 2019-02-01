Condolences to Hoërskool Driehoek families

Friday, February 1, 2019

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has on behalf of national and provincial government extended sincere condolences to the families of learners who died after a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning.

Three learners were killed and 23 sustained injuries after a bridge, which connected two buildings, collapsed and trapped several learners. The injured were taken to various hospitals.

“It breaks my heart to see those bodies still lying there, it breaks my heart to see those innocent souls still there. I urge the law enforcement agencies to wrap up their function so that we can release the bodies to their families,” an emotional Lesufi said at a media briefing after visiting the scene.

Lesufi said the department has issued an immediate instruction to all hospitals that all learners be attended to - whether they have medical aid or not. He said the department will step in and provide the necessary assistance.

“There are learners that have been identified that didn’t have medical or financial assistance that needed to be attended to. We’ve issued an instruction and that instruction has already been implemented, and all the children are now receiving medical assistance, whether they can afford [it] or can’t afford [it],” Lesufi said.

For safety reasons, Lesufi said the department has also taken a decision to close the school immediately until further notice. Trauma counselling would be provided for affected learners.

He added that a number has been created for parents who are missing their children to contact the department. Another number has also been created for those who are injured and for general enquiries. – SAnews.gov.za

