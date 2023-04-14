Condolences for four killed in mining incident

Friday, April 14, 2023

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has sent its condolences to the families of four mine workers who died following the collapse of a surface waste rock conveyor.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the Sibanye Stillwater Burnstone Gold Mine in Mpumalanga.

“It was reported that on Thursday…an incident occurred at the mine during the installation of a pulley for the waist rock conveyor belt. The incident involved the use of a 140-ton crane to lift the pulley from the ground and place it in position. As the pulley was being aligned, the conveyor belt structure collapsed and injured multiple employees, four of whom have since succumbed to their injuries.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of the workers who have sadly lost their lives. One life lost is one too many. No one deserves to lose their life in the line of duty. We wish the injured workers speedy recovery,” the department said.

The DMRE said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

“The Department’s Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate, which visited the mine yesterday, has commenced a full investigation in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act, to determine the cause of the incident that took place.

“The health and safety of mineworkers remain a priority for government. Employers are urged to be vigilant on the management of health and safety of mine workers. We must all work tirelessly work towards achieving Zero Harm in South African mines, thereby ensuring that each employee returns home unharmed every day,” the DMRE said.

The mine has also conveyed its condolences with an internal investigation underway as well. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SAPS clarifies promotion of Cele's father-in-law

5090 Views
04 Dec 2012

Bester still held at Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility

388 Views
15 Apr 2023

Apply online to replace your lost, damaged certificates issued by Umalusi

45908 Views
02 Apr 2023

SRD grant extended to March 2024

35671 Views
26 Oct 2022

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

78666 Views
22 Feb 2023

Newly amended Employment Equity Act to come into effect in 2023

10554 Views
31 Aug 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter