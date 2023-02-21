Condolences extended to Zulu nation on passing of Princess Alice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Alice, the daughter of King Solomon kaDinuzulu.

Princess Alice is the sister to the late King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon who succeeded King Solomon kaDinuzulu as the Zulu King from 1948 until his death in 1968.

“On behalf of Government and the people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa extends his prayers and thoughts to the Zulu Royal Family and the Zulu nation for the loss,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has on behalf of the Provincial Government, also expressed heartfelt condolences to the Zulu Royal Family.

Dube-Ncube said the province sends their deepest condolences to the Zulu Royal family for they are mindful of what they had gone through since 2020.

“We pray for the strength of our Royal House and the nation as a whole. As custodians of culture, customs and heritage, the role of the Zulu Royal family is indispensable in the continuous preservation of moral regeneration, social cohesion and cultural development and trajectory into the future.

"This is yet another painful loss and we pray for comfort and healing.

“Aphumule ngokuthula uMntwana uAlice,” the Premier said. –SAnews.gov.za