Condolences to Eswatini

Monday, December 14, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of Eswatini following the passing of Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

Dlamini passed away on Sunday, 13 December 2020, at the age of 52, during treatment for COVID-19 in a South African hospital.

President Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the family and friends of the late Prime Minister, the Swazi royal family, the government of the kingdom, and the nation at large.

“Today, all South Africans and compatriots across our continent bow our heads in sadness at the passing of a leader who took pride in leading and representing his nation.

“His untimely passing is also a tragic reminder of the indiscriminate harm that is in our midst in the form COVID-19. May his soul rest in peace,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za

