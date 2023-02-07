Condolences for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the large-scale loss of life and extent of injuries inflicted by an earthquake that has affected the nations of Turkey and Syria.

At least 2 300 people have reportedly died in the two countries, which were struck by an earthquake on Monday.

“Our nation and government are deeply saddened by the unthinkable loss of life in Türkiye and Syria, and by the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted.

“Our hearts go out to families who have lost loved ones or are searching for relatives, and we wish injured survivors a full recovery,” the President said.

He expressed his appreciation to the South African humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, which is joining the international response in Turkey and Syria. – SAnews.gov.za

