Concern at kidnapping of Grade 5 learner in Mayfair

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock and deep concern about an alleged kidnapping of a Grade 5 girl learner which took place this morning outside E. P. Baumann Primary School in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

According to the department, it is alleged that the 11-year-old girl learner was kidnapped at gunpoint by three males in a new shaped Silver/White Toyota Yaris with the registration number JS 62 CS GP, while she was waiting in line to be sanitized and screened.

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this matter.

The department is pleading with anybody who may have more information pertaining to this incident, or may have made any sighting of the vehicle to contact the Police.

Lesufi has pleaded with any member of the public who may have witnessed the abduction or knows anything about this incident to approach relevant law enforcement agencies.

“We condemn the actions of the criminal elements who prey on young learners and our prayers are with the family and friends of the young learner.

“Our Psycho-Social Unit has been deployed to the school to provide assistance to learners and staff at the school who may be going through the trauma of witnessing this unfortunate incident,” Lesufi said. –SAnews.gov.za