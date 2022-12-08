Comprehensive plan to curb fatalities on the roads this festive season

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will implement a comprehensive plan that seeks to tackle ill-discipline on the roads which drives fatalities during the festive season, says Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Addressing the launch of the 2022 Festive Season Road Safety campaign, the Minister said all traffic law enforcement authorities across spheres of government have committed themselves to aggressively tackle vehicle roadworthiness, pedestrian safety, public passenger transport, drunken driving and speeding.

“As we implement our festive season law enforcement interventions, we will tighten the noose around the necks of those who continue to perpetuate unlawful conduct. We remain resolute in our efforts to arrest the carnage on our roads. It is of paramount importance that we tackle the drivers of fatalities on the road,” Mbalula said on Thursday in Ekurhuleni.

He marked the start of the 2022 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign following two years of various levels of restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the first year of normal activity since the declaration of the state of national disaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Minister said all vehicle fitness aspects will be closely monitored with intensified emphasis on passenger-carrying vehicles such as minibus taxis, buses and bakkies.

“All transgressions will be addressed and prioritised accordingly, and offenders will meet with the full might of the law. The interventions that we initiated on the N2 Pongola and N3 Pietermaritzburg, including the routes R34 and R66 to address truck crash will be intensified.

“We are pleased that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dedicated prosecutors, who will direct investigations of all truck and bus crashes on these routes. Multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations will be conducted over the festive season to stop and check trucks and buses for roadworthiness on these routes as part of a nation-wide operation,” Mbalula said.

Traffic authorities will also use the automatic number plate recognition technology to determine if trucks and buses travelling on the identified routes comply with road regulations.

“Vehicles travelling without registration plates or permits will be prosecuted. Special targeted alcohol enforcement roadblocks will be carried out at high-risk areas and motorists are warned that should they be found with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, the law will take its full course,” the Minister said.

He warned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol on the roads because they have the means to bribe law enforcement officials.

“Our anti-corruption efforts will focus on these wayward motorists and those law enforcement officials who either accept or solicit these bribes. This is a cancer we are determined to uproot if we are to make a telling difference in making our roads safer.

“This year, our traffic law enforcement has been given a boost with the deployment of new technology, called the e-force. The National Traffic Police has piloted this technology over the past few months and has held extensive engagements with prosecution authorities to enable its use in traffic management,” the Minister said.

He said the e-force will enable officers to prosecute more traffic offenders, as it enables them to identify drivers and ownership of vehicles by simply scanning the drivers’ licenses and vehicle discs.

“Those who drive around with vehicle discs obtained fraudulently will be apprehended. The e-force will enable our officers to prosecute more traffic offenders, as it enables them to identify drivers and ownership of vehicles by simply scanning the drivers’ licenses and vehicle discs.

“Through the RTMC’s national anti-corruption unit we have built institutional capacity to deal with bribery, fraud, and corruption in traffic management across spheres of government. The anti-corruption unit will be deployed to ensure that corruption by both law enforcement officers, and motorists does not undermine our efforts,” the Minister said.

Mbalula appealed to motorists to exercise care and patience on the road and appreciate that the road is a shared space.

“Be patient at the various enforcement interventions and remember these officers are out there doing a thankless task, exposed to the elements just to ensure your safety.

“Saving life and limb this festive season depends on your conduct and respect for the rights of others using the road. We must all appreciate that road safety is everyone's responsibility. It starts with you,” the Minister said.

He encouraged motorists to drive with the headlights on during the day to enhance visibility.

“Please plan your trips carefully and avoid travelling at night or early hours of the morning as these are times when most crashes occur. Reduce your speed when driving in rainy conditions. Be always on the lookout for pedestrians,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za