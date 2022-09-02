Completion of Musina Ring Road to facilitate economic activity

The completion of the R640 million Musina Ring Road project is expected to facilitate better mobility and the safe movement of goods, services and people in and around Musina.

“Roads form an integral part of our transportation systems in South Africa and are the main arteries to economic participation in the country as well as the continent,” Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

Addressing an event to mark the completion of the road, the Minister said the road will be instrumental in facilitating greater economic activity between South Africa and neighbouring countries.

The road is in one of the busiest parts of the Limpopo province, as it connects South Africa to the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. It also controls traffic into and out of Musina, facilitating the free flow of traffic to the Beit Bridge border with Zimbabwe.

“In line with our commitment to economic reconstruction and recovery, the project has provided opportunities for local communities and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). Over the last three years, the project created 275 full-time jobs at a cost of more than R28 million.

“The Musina Ring Road Project used accredited training service providers to train SMMEs and local labourers who worked on this project,” the Minister said.

There was an allocation of R51 million, which was spent on local subcontractors.

The National Development Plan orders all governmental departments to invest in a strong network of economic infrastructure designed to support the country’s medium and long-term objectives in order to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth by 2030.

“Achieving this vision requires targeted development of transport, as one of the sectors that make up the network industries. Roads form an important part of South Africa’s public infrastructure.

“The road which marks its completion today is a reminder of the core work that the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) undertakes of constructing and maintaining our national road infrastructure, South Africa’s biggest public asset.

“We would not have been able to complete the Musina Ring Road project if it was not for a partnership between government, the private sector and local communities. It is through such partnerships that a model to successfully grow the national economy is derived,” Mbalula said. –SAnews.gov.za