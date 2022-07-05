Communities urged to unite against GBV

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has urged society to unite against the continued murder of women in the province.

“It is imperative for the communities not to be silent, but isolate all those involved in gender-based violence (GBV) cases,” Khoza said.

Khoza made the call outside the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court, where police officer Mthokozisi Nene made a brief appearance in connection with the death of his wife.

Nene, 44, allegedly shot and killed his wife Thobeka MaMsomi Nene during an argument at their family home in Inchanga, west of Durban, two weeks ago.

Khoza, including Member of the Provincial Legislature James Nxumalo, the deceased’s two daughters and community members, were among the people who attended the court case on Monday.

The MEC said men should lead from the front in all campaigns aimed at curbing the scourge of GBV.

Nene was denied bail and the case was postponed to 13 July 2022.

Khoza applauded the court for denying bail to Nene, saying that such people should remain in custody for the duration of the hearing of their court cases.

"We were pleased that they considered a lot of aspects in this case. It is clear that the murder was premeditated. We are saddened by this situation, where children lost their mother at the hands of their father," Khoza said.

She added that it was unthinkable that anyone would consider taking the life of their partner, especially a person who is supposed to provide support to the family.

"A police officer also has a responsibility to protect the community, but this one was heartless. He took the law into his own hands and allegedly shot dead an innocent woman in full view of her children," the MEC said.

She expressed concern at Nene’s lack of remorse in court, as he had not surrendered the firearm he allegedly used to murder his wife to the police.

"We are disturbed that our children have been robbed of a teacher, but our social workers will provide school children, the deceased’s biological children and the family with psycho-social support. We are pleased that the community has come together to oppose bail for this man. We will continue to monitor this case until it comes to an end," she said.

Nxumalo urged law enforcement agencies to do everything within their powers to ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime remains in prison.

"He has to face the full might of the law," Nxumalo said, adding that she wants men who commit GBV to be held responsible and the killing of women and children avoided. – SAnews.gov.za