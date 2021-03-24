Commitment to resolve Sebokeng water situation

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, will return to Sebokeng next week to meet with local community representatives affected by sewage blockages that have resulted in the Vaal River pollution.

The meeting follows Deputy President David Mabuza’s visit to the township on Tuesday to check on progress made in the upgrading of the Sebokeng Regional Sewer Scheme.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Sisulu, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Emfuleni Executive Mayor Gift Moerane and senior officials from Water and Sanitation, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and Rand Water.

During the oversight visit, the Deputy President and his delegation received a detailed briefing on the progress made in upgrading the dysfunctional system.

This was followed by a visit to the plant before he addressed a crowd gathered outside the gates of the plant.

Mabuza told the gathering that he was satisfied with the progress made to upgrade the plant, and that recycled and clean water was now flowing to the Vaal River.

The next leg of addressing pollution includes the unblocking of all blocked pipes in Sebokeng and surrounding areas.

This will also encompass the refurbishment of malfunctioning pump stations.

The Deputy President has committed to return in due course with contractors, who will be appointed to carry out the task of unblocking sewage pipes in the township.

The appointment of the contractors will invariably lead to the creation of jobs for some local residents.

In her meeting with the community next week Monday, Sisulu will give detail of when the work of unblocking the pipes will begin, as well as the rest of the envisaged work.

Government has spent millions of rands addressing the pollution of the Vaal River by untreated sewage that flows from the treatment plant, pump stations and blocked pipes in the Vaal area. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

36064 Views
28 Feb 2021

Concern over COVID-19 third wave

19844 Views
03 Mar 2021

Plans in place for Tropical Cyclone Eloise impact

24970 Views
25 Jan 2021

President Ramaphosa announces a nationwide lockdown

38339 Views
23 Mar 2020

SA moves to lockdown level 2

18231 Views
15 Aug 2020

National Minimum Wage increased to R21.69 per hour

18933 Views
10 Feb 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter