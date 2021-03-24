Commitment to resolve Sebokeng water situation

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, will return to Sebokeng next week to meet with local community representatives affected by sewage blockages that have resulted in the Vaal River pollution.

The meeting follows Deputy President David Mabuza’s visit to the township on Tuesday to check on progress made in the upgrading of the Sebokeng Regional Sewer Scheme.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Sisulu, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Emfuleni Executive Mayor Gift Moerane and senior officials from Water and Sanitation, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and Rand Water.

During the oversight visit, the Deputy President and his delegation received a detailed briefing on the progress made in upgrading the dysfunctional system.

This was followed by a visit to the plant before he addressed a crowd gathered outside the gates of the plant.

Mabuza told the gathering that he was satisfied with the progress made to upgrade the plant, and that recycled and clean water was now flowing to the Vaal River.

The next leg of addressing pollution includes the unblocking of all blocked pipes in Sebokeng and surrounding areas.

This will also encompass the refurbishment of malfunctioning pump stations.

The Deputy President has committed to return in due course with contractors, who will be appointed to carry out the task of unblocking sewage pipes in the township.

The appointment of the contractors will invariably lead to the creation of jobs for some local residents.

In her meeting with the community next week Monday, Sisulu will give detail of when the work of unblocking the pipes will begin, as well as the rest of the envisaged work.

Government has spent millions of rands addressing the pollution of the Vaal River by untreated sewage that flows from the treatment plant, pump stations and blocked pipes in the Vaal area. – SAnews.gov.za