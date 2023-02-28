Commission welcomes appointment of new chairperson, commissioners

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has welcomed the appointment of a new Chairperson and four Commissioners. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale as Chairperson of the Commission effectively on a full time basis, with effect from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2028.

In a statement on Saturday, the President also appointed four other new Commissioners, Advocate Thando Gumede, Bongani Glenton Ngomane, Leelambal Subrayan Naidoo and Leonashia Leigh-Anne Van Der Merwe.

The appointment was made in terms of section 3(9) of the Commission for Gender Equality Act, 1996 (Act No. 39 of 1996), as amended.

“The Commission congratulates all the new appointees, whose leadership will help in the attainment of the Commission’s vision of creating a society free from gender inequality. The Commission would like to thank the Acting Chairperson and Commissioner, Nomasonto Mazibuko for her sterling leadership in recent months,” said CGE spokesperson, Javu Baloyi.

Advocate Gumede will assume a full-time role as a member of the Commission, with effect from 1 March to 31 December 2027.

Ngomane will hold a part-time member position of the Commission, with effect from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2028, while Naidoo will hold a part-time member position of the Commission during the same tenure.

Van der Merwe has been appointed as a part-time member of the Commission, with effect from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2028. – SAnews.gov.za

 

